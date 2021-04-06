Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.