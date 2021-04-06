DistX Hits Market Capitalization of $91,477.05 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $91,477.05 and $47,318.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00295446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00105513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.35 or 0.00780647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.72 or 1.00068867 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

