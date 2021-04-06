DMarket 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.14 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $85.39 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00668044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars.

