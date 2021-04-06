DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.95% of DMC Global worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DMC Global by 84.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $838.55 million, a PE ratio of -139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.