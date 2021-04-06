Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Up 6.2%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 3,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 85,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,795,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

