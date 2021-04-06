Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Market Cap of $122.96 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $122.96 million and approximately $253,520.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

