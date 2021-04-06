Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.54 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $123.61 million and approximately $278,158.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

