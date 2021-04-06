DODO Reaches One Day Volume of $44.89 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One DODO token can currently be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00006547 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $799.35 million and $44.89 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00292525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00103613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00753722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012003 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,679,660 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

