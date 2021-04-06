Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.56 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.97 or 0.00411349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,072,700,575 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

