Donut Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $180,112.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00074169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00288834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00755445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

