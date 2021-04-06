Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $14.19. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 22,394 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

