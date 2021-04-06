DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

DBL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,920. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

