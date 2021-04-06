Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Douglas Emmett worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

