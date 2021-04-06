DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) Shares Up 0.1%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. 149,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 439,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

DPCM Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XPOA)

DPCM Capital, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

