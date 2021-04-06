Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00060098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00657364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00079119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031489 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

