Dragon Coins Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,566.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

