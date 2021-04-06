Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $112.83 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $112.83 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

