Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $350.55

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.55 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.64). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 417.60 ($5.46), with a volume of 1,182,260 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

