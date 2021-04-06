Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.97

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$21.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.15, with a volume of 57,263 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.97.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

