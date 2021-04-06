DREP Achieves Market Cap of $6.92 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, DREP has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.92 billion and $28.65 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037922 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

