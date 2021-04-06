Drep [new] (DREP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.87 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $80.25 million and $19.87 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.