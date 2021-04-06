DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.63

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.