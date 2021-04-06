DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

