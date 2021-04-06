DSLA Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.44 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $141.26 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,441,464,861 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

