Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $45.77. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 1,191 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.45.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

