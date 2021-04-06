Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00751306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.01 or 0.99809954 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

