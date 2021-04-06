Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $59.01 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

