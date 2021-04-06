Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Hits $147.41 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $147.41 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00057704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00673230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

