Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 520.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Dycom Industries worth $44,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

