Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $126,794.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Dynamite has a market cap of $225,457.51 and approximately $126,794.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,236 coins and its circulating supply is 370,400 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

