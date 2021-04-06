DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DZS reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,257. The stock has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

