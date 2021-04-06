e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $12,307,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,812 shares of company stock worth $10,472,692 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of ELF opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

