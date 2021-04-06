Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.66

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $138.77, with a volume of 1861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,864 shares of company stock worth $17,909,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

