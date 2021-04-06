Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBC) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 13th

Eastern Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:EBC) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Eastern Bankshares had issued 179,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,793,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

