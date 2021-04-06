EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.72% of EastGroup Properties worth $94,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 40.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.