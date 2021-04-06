Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

EVM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,810. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

