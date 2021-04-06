Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
EVM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,810. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.