Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

EOI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,236. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

