Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 41,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.