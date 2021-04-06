Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 71,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.