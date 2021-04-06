Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 152,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,988. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,761 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

