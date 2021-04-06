Eaton Vance Management Acquires 148,168 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,168 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.13% of RealPage worth $100,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RealPage by 112.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 15.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

