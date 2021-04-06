Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.62% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $177,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $203.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.14.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.