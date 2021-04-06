Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,478 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Okta worth $90,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

