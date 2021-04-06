Eaton Vance Management Buys 5,572 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of Palo Alto Networks worth $126,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.14 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

