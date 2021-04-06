Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.86% of argenx worth $119,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in argenx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $288.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.03.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

