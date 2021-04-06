Eaton Vance Management Has $102.04 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,424 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.42% of Slack Technologies worth $102,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $4,210,540.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,650,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,232 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.