Eaton Vance Management Has $107 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,973 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.30% of The Travelers Companies worth $106,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.