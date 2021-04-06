Eaton Vance Management Has $109.82 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $109,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 465,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 357,224 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

PM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

