Eaton Vance Management Has $112.96 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,086 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of CVS Health worth $112,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

