Eaton Vance Management Has $130.39 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $130,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,650 shares of company stock worth $9,400,580 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

